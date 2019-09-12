Mainly hot weather forecast, rain/wind-thunderstorm at isolated places

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country, however rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places including Islamabad and Rawalpindi during last 24 hours, According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain/wind-thunderstorm is also expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country during past 24 hours.

Today's highest maximum temperatures were recorded at Sibbi 45°C, Dadu 44°C, Rohri 43°C, D I Khan, Noorpur Thal, Joharabad, Bhakkar and Sukkur 42°C.

According to synoptic situation, weak seasonal low lies over northern parts of Balochistan. A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and likely to effect upper parts of the country during next two to three days.