UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Hot Weather Forecast, Rain/wind-thunderstorm At Isolated Places

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 07:30 PM

Mainly hot weather forecast, rain/wind-thunderstorm at isolated places

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country, however rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places including Islamabad and Rawalpindi during last 24 hours, According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain/wind-thunderstorm is also expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country during past 24 hours.

Today's highest maximum temperatures were recorded at Sibbi 45°C, Dadu 44°C, Rohri 43°C, D I Khan, Noorpur Thal, Joharabad, Bhakkar and Sukkur 42°C.

According to synoptic situation, weak seasonal low lies over northern parts of Balochistan. A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and likely to effect upper parts of the country during next two to three days.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Weather Peshawar Balochistan Kohat Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Sukkur Gujranwala Bhakkar Dadu Malakand Noorpur Thal Rohri I Khan

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador

1 hour ago

UAE climate change council reviews nation&#039;s e ..

1 hour ago

OPEC keeps current output cuts till December, unde ..

2 hours ago

Coal phase-out is a real challenge: German energy ..

2 hours ago

CUVAS signs MoU with Houbara Foundation (HFIP) to ..

2 hours ago

Australian Leader to Skip UN Climate Summit Possib ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.