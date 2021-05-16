Mainly Hot,dry Weather Likely To Persist In Most Parts:PMD
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD on Sunday forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.
However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan, southeast Sindh and Gilgit Baltistan.
A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper and western parts of the country, MET office reported.
Maximum temperature's recorded in Chhor 45, Turbat, Mohenjodharo and Karachi 43.