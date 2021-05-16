Mainly hot,dry weather likely to persist in most parts:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD on Sunday forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan, southeast Sindh and Gilgit Baltistan.

A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper and western parts of the country, MET office reported.

Maximum temperature's recorded in Chhor 45, Turbat, Mohenjodharo and Karachi 43.