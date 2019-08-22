Mainly hot,dry weather to persists in most parts

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast mainly hot and dry weather expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, Mirpurkhas and Rawalpindi divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir,a MET office reported.

Rainfall recorded in Punjab: M.B.Din 10mm, Gujrat 07mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded in Sibbi 44�C, Sukkur, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Rohri 42�C.