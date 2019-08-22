Mainly Hot,dry Weather To Persists In Most Parts
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast mainly hot and dry weather expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast mainly hot and dry weather expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.
However, rain/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, Mirpurkhas and Rawalpindi divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir,a MET office reported.
Rainfall recorded in Punjab: M.B.Din 10mm, Gujrat 07mm.
Maximum temperatures recorded in Sibbi 44�C, Sukkur, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Rohri 42�C.