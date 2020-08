Mainly hot,humid weather likely in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain and wind-thundershowers expected in Islamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, the MET office reported.

Rainfall (mm) recorded in Punjab: Islamabad ( ZP 42, Golra 40, Saidpur 37, AP 22, Bokra 15), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 36, Shamsabad 25), Gujrat 05, Murree 04, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 19 Buner 05, Dir (Lower 06), Sindh: Karachi ( Masroor Base 04, Nazimabad, Gulistan Johar 03, PAF Base, Saddar 02, Jinnah Terminal 01), Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 18, Kotli 08.

Highest maximum temperature's (C): Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Dadu and Bhakkar 43C.