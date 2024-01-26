Mainly partly cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The Met Office has forecast mainly partly cloudy weather conditions in most parts of the province with a very cold situation in the northern parts.

Fog is likely to remain in southeastern districts during the next 24 hours.

However, isolated light rain and drizzle may occur in Makran and its surroundings.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 5.5 degree centigrade and –01.0 degree centigrade in Kalat on Friday.