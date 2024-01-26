Mainly Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Balochistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 06:32 PM
The Met Office has forecast mainly partly cloudy weather conditions in most parts of the province with a very cold situation in the northern parts
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The Met Office has forecast mainly partly cloudy weather conditions in most parts of the province with a very cold situation in the northern parts.
Fog is likely to remain in southeastern districts during the next 24 hours.
However, isolated light rain and drizzle may occur in Makran and its surroundings.
According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 5.5 degree centigrade and –01.0 degree centigrade in Kalat on Friday.
Recent Stories
ICJ gives verdict in favour of humanity: Aizaz Chaudhry
PPP Stands with People in Every Challenging Situation: Aajiz Dhamra
ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 Swat
Monitoring officers continue action over violation of code of conduct
Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day
5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed in 141 days
Master Oil Inter-Club Cricket Tournament begins
Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilience through ‘Build-back-bett ..
Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi win National Women T20 matches
Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sharjah fire incident
Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities to mitigate inflation effects
Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day as black day in front of Indian Embassy in ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICJ gives verdict in favour of humanity: Aizaz Chaudhry6 minutes ago
-
PPP Stands with People in Every Challenging Situation: Aajiz Dhamra6 minutes ago
-
ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 Swat18 minutes ago
-
Monitoring officers continue action over violation of code of conduct21 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day21 minutes ago
-
5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed in 141 days18 minutes ago
-
Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilience through ‘Build-back-better’18 minutes ago
-
Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sharjah fire incident21 minutes ago
-
Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities to mitigate inflation effects18 minutes ago
-
Punjab to introduce first social welfare policy: Caretaker Punjab Health and Social Welfare Minister ..50 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt taking steps to ensure best healthcare facilities: Domki52 minutes ago
-
International Clean Energy Day observed52 minutes ago