Mainly Partly Cloudy Weather To Prevail In Most KP

Published November 03, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday forecast mainly partly cloudy weather in most districts of the province, while cold in hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

However, it said that isolated light rain-thunderstorm with light snowfall over high mountains is likely to occur over Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Mohmand, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kohat, Hangu, Khyber and Kurram Districts.

During the last 24 hours, mainly partly cloudy weather occurred in most districts of the province, while cold in hilly areas.

Isolated light rain-thunderstorm occurred in Swat and Chitral districts. Rain recorded (in mm): Kalam 05, Chitral & Drosh 03 (each) and Mirkhani 02.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 30/14, Chitral 17/08, Timergara 28/11, Dir 21/07, Mirkhani 23/07, Kalam 14/02, Drosh 20/08, Saidu Sharif 26/06, Pattan 25/14, Malam Jabba 14/06, Takht Bhai 30/14, Kakul 23/08, Balakot 27/12, Parachinar 24/07, Bannu 31/14 , Cherat 21/12 and D.I. Khan 31/17.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was 02°C in Kalam.

