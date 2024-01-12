Open Menu

Mainly Very Cold Weather With Isolated Rains Predicted For KP

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Mainly very cold weather with isolated rains predicted for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted that very cold and partly cloudy weather with foggy conditions in plain areas are likely to occur in most districts of the province.

It said that isolated rain (light snow over the hills) is likely to occur over Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar and Abbottabad districts.

The center further informed that light to moderate foggy condition is likely to continue to prevail over Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Haripur, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.I. Khan and Tank districts as well as over Motorway (M1) / Highways.

During the last 24 hours, very cold and dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province, while moderate to dense foggy conditions prevailed over plain areas.

Rainfall recorded in the province was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 20/03, Chitral 17/-01, Timergara 20/00, Dir 21/-02, Mirkhani 17/-01, Kalam 15/-05, Drosh 16/02, Saidu Sharif 19/00, Pattan 22/12, Malam Jabba 11/01, Takht Bhai 19/01, Kakul 19/01, Balakot 21/01, Parachinar 15/-01, Bannu 21/01, Cherat 17/05, DI Khan City 17/05.

The lowest temperatures recorded in the province was -05 in Kalam and -04°C in Tirah valley of Khyber district.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Abbottabad Swat Motorway Parachinar Mansehra Mardan Saidu Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Kohistan Lakki Marwat Swabi Shangla Tank Timergara Balakot

Recent Stories

ECP delists 13 political parties for not conductin ..

ECP delists 13 political parties for not conducting intra-party polls

17 minutes ago
 Govt working to promote foreign investment in coun ..

Govt working to promote foreign investment in country: President

24 minutes ago
 SC to hear ECP appeal against BAT symbol today

SC to hear ECP appeal against BAT symbol today

3 hours ago
 IMF completes first review of Pakistan's economic ..

IMF completes first review of Pakistan's economic reform program

4 hours ago
 New Zealand beat Pakistan in first T20I match by 4 ..

New Zealand beat Pakistan in first T20I match by 46 runs

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated ..

Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated medics

16 hours ago
 “A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded ..

“A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded successfully at PNCA

16 hours ago
 All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 ..

All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 opener

16 hours ago
 BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving cultur ..

BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving culture

17 hours ago
 Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country ..

Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country's exports for 2024

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan