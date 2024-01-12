Mainly very cold weather with isolated rains predicted for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted that very cold and partly cloudy weather with foggy conditions in plain areas are likely to occur in most districts of the province.

It said that isolated rain (light snow over the hills) is likely to occur over Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar and Abbottabad districts.

The center further informed that light to moderate foggy condition is likely to continue to prevail over Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Haripur, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.I. Khan and Tank districts as well as over Motorway (M1) / Highways.

During the last 24 hours, very cold and dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province, while moderate to dense foggy conditions prevailed over plain areas.

Rainfall recorded in the province was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 20/03, Chitral 17/-01, Timergara 20/00, Dir 21/-02, Mirkhani 17/-01, Kalam 15/-05, Drosh 16/02, Saidu Sharif 19/00, Pattan 22/12, Malam Jabba 11/01, Takht Bhai 19/01, Kakul 19/01, Balakot 21/01, Parachinar 15/-01, Bannu 21/01, Cherat 17/05, DI Khan City 17/05.

The lowest temperatures recorded in the province was -05 in Kalam and -04°C in Tirah valley of Khyber district.

