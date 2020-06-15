Mainly very hot, dry weather forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department Monday forecast mainly very hot and dry weather in sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However partly cloudy/dry weather is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit- Baltistan.

Dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

During past 24 hour, mainly hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (°C): Jacobabad 50, Sh.Benazirabad, Dadu and Sibbi 49 was recorded.