UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Very Hot, Dry Weather Forecast

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:01 PM

Mainly very hot, dry weather forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department Monday forecast mainly very hot and dry weather in sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However partly cloudy/dry weather is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit- Baltistan.

Dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

During past 24 hour, mainly hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (°C): Jacobabad 50, Sh.Benazirabad, Dadu and Sibbi 49 was recorded.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Jacobabad Dadu

Recent Stories

First solar eclipse of 2020 will happen on June 21

13 minutes ago

MPA Uzma Kardar removed from Punjabâ€™s Media Stra ..

38 minutes ago

NCOC identifies top 20 cities across Pakistan with ..

46 minutes ago

Inzemam ul Haq angry over calling â€œSarfraz Ahmad ..

53 minutes ago

Sessions court directs FIA to lodge FIR against Cy ..

58 minutes ago

PM emphasizes publicâ€™ role to curb coronavirus b ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.