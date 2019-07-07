UrduPoint.com
Mainly Very Hot Weather Forecast, Rain Thundershower At Scattered Places

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Mainly very hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain-dust/thundershower (few moderate to heavy falls) associated with strong gusty winds expected at scattered places in Islamabad, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions), Kashmir, while at isolated places in D.G Khan, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan divisions during the period, said Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country.However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Malakand, Hazara divisions, and Kashmir during past 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm) were recorded at Punjab: Bhakkar 09, Kot adu 07, Layyah 05, Jhelum,Toba tek Singh 01, Kashmir: Garidupatta 22, Rawalakot 03, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 06 and kakul 04 during last 24 hours.

Today's highest maximum temperatures were recorded at Sibbi 47°C, Dadu 46°C & Dalbandin 44°C.

According to Synoptic Situation "Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan with its trough extending northeastwards. Moist currents are penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen in coming days".

