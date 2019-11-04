Political and socio economic experts on Monday believed that mainstream political parties have started distancing themselves from Maulana Fazlur Rehman over the modus operandi to take forward Azadi March towards success as some parties have called for windup of the protest instead of converting into Dharna (sit in)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Political and socio economic experts on Monday believed that mainstream political parties have started distancing themselves from Maulana Fazlur Rehman over the modus operandi to take forward Azadi March towards success as some parties have called for windup of the protest instead of converting into Dharna (sit in).

"The mainstream political parties including PPP and PMLN have publically opposed the conversion of Azadi March into Dharna in case JUIF decide to go ahead with its Dharna plan. The situation has put the JUIF supremo into an embarrassing position, who has put his political stature at stake without looking into consequences of the protest, which was benefiting the ruling party PTI," said senior political analyst and former information officer Misal Khan while talking to APP.

He said the conservative Jumaat e Islami (JI) is already out of the protest arena as it has a strong street power in parts of Karachi and Malakand Division. "Had the JI supported the JUIF protest it would have certainly increase pressure on the ruling party," he said.

Provincial Minister for Environment and Forest, Syed Ishtiaq Urmar said the mainstream opposition parties have started distance from Maulana Sahib after he converted his so called Azadi March into Dharna, which is on the verge of failure.

He said even the close ally of Maulana Sahib were now stuck in a situation where neither they can openly support his Dharna nor can leave him in such a lurch, adding Azadi March was now taking last hick ups in Islamabad.

The Minister said PTI Government came into power in KP, Punjab and Centre after achieving historic victory in 2018 general elections and can't be deprived of their genuine mandate through agitation politics.

"If the trend of overthrowing an elected Government and taking resignation from an elected Prime Minister through Dharna politics was set today than no Govt would complete its constitutional five year terms in future and democracy would ultimately suffer." He said the Government would not compromise on law and order situation, lives and properties of people and would fulfill its constitutional duties.

PTI leader and former Nazim Bahadar Khan said opposition parties including JUIF have failed to make an impressive public show in Islamabad despite opening of roads and motorways from Karachi to Islamabad.

He said peaceful protest was a democratic right of all political parties but it should be under constitutional norms, saying if law and order situation worsen in Islamabad the whole responsibility would be on JUIF, Rehbar Committee and opposition parties.

He said political jugglers were making futile attempts to create hurdle in way of PTI Government's efforts started for elimination of corruption and revival of national economy, saying all these immature attempts of opposition would bound to fail.

Bahadar Khan said Imran Khan is an elected Prime Minister of Pakistan and will complete his five year tenure for the first time in the parliamentary history of the country." He termed JUIF Chief's demand regarding PM resignation was irrational and unjustified.

He said PM Imran Khan has highlighted Kashmir issue bravely in UN General Assembly besides exposed the human rights abuses, atrocities and state terrorism in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Financial and economics expert, Sumbul Riaz said strikes, Dharna and agitation are like a cancer for economic growth and the country's economy can be strengthened only through political stability and continuity in economic policies.

She said confidence of investors has been restored and foreign investment is now coming to Pakistan and that the rupee stability against Dollar has helped control inflation in the country.

The experts expressed the hope that JUIF would set with Government negotiating committee led by Defense Minister Pervez Khattak for solution of all their genuine and workable demands. He said judiciary was independent and election commission is fully functioning that can be approached by opposition for addressal of their problems.