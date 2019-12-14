'Mainstreaming of female entrepreneurs imperative to give push to national economy'

(@imziishan)

Mainstreaming of female entrepreneurs is imperative to give a push to the national economy with a focused approach on SME (Small and Medium Enterprises) sector, said Shama Ahmed acting president of the Faisalabad Woman Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI).

She was addressing an Awareness-cum-Capacity Building program for bankers regarding SME policy of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

She said, "Females are almost half of our total population." She added that government has chalked out new financial measures to involve female population in productive economic activities.

She said that, in a male dominated society women are facing multiple problems of social and economic nature.

She said that Information Technology (IT) has entirely changed the scenario and now women could contribute their role by sitting in their houses and undertaking different projects.

She appreciated the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for doling out cheap loans to the young girls to start their own business with only 05% interest rate without any collateral.

M. Akbar Deputy Chief Manager SBP Faisalabad briefed about the measures taken by SBP to promote SME sector in this region. He told that a comprehensive campaign has been launched in Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Khushab, Toba Tek Singh and Sargodha.

He said that SME financing portfolio is only 8.5% for the private sectors while SBP intends to take it to 17% by 2023. He urged the bankers to disperse the maximum loan under his head as the outstanding portfolio of SME is 464 billion while the financing under SBP scheme remain at only 10 billion.

M. Maqsood Assistant Chief Manager and Qaiser Mehmood senior officer of the SBP also gave a detailed presentation on SME policy.