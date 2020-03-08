Mainstreaming of women imperative for progressive society

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Speaker and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Qasim Khan Sur in a joint statement on Internal Women's Day emphasized that it was imperative to mainstream women in the national circle to form progressive society.

Asad Qaiser said protecting women's rights was essential to make the society progressive as by giving equal opportunities to women in every field, the country could be found on the path of construction and development, a news release said.

"Majority of the country's population comprises women. The present government is determined to protect the rights of this large section of the population and provide them with a safe and conducive environment," Asad Qaiser said.

"Women are discriminated against gender and tortured worldwide. The international community needs to take practical steps to protect women's rights through legislation," he added.

Asad Qaiser said disgrace and repression of women by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir has become a daily routine where the lockdown was going on in occupied Kashmir for the last 117 days.

He expressed solidarity with the women of occupied Kashmir on the World Women Day and said the under siege women, children, and the sick were facing serious problems in the occupied valley.

The international community should play a role in stopping the atrocities against women in occupied Kashmir, he added.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said more than half of Pakistan's population consists of women, adding, "Pakistan's constitution guarantees women the right to work, education, business and freedom. It also gives the freedom to choose a career and participate in political and social activities."The present government was taking several steps to bring women into the mainstream, Qasim Suri said.

"Women and children are suffering due to ongoing lockdown in occupied Kashmir. The world community needs to play role in protecting women's rights in occupied Kashmir," the Deputy Speaker National Assembly said.