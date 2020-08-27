UrduPoint.com
Maintain Cleanliness Is More Important:Mayor Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:00 PM

Maintain cleanliness is more important:Mayor Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh on Thursday directed the officials of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) to ensure all the machinery and manpower in the field as per the monsoon plan before the widespread rain that was expected during the next 48 hours.

He directed the officials to ensure the attendance of all the workers at chocking points.

Furthermore, he said that to maintain cleanliness was the department's utmost priority and in this regard, the department was working day and night to facilitate the citizens especially during monsoon.

He said that without the cooperation of the public the task of maintaining cleanliness in the city would be difficult.

