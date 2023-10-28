Open Menu

Maintaining Good Hygiene Practices Keys To Keep 'Influenza Virus' At Bay: Expert Advises

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Maintaining good hygiene practices keys to keep 'Influenza virus' at bay: expert advises

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Experts advised the public to take precautions and maintain good hygiene practices while citing ways to boost immunity to prevent the influenza virus.

Talking to a private news channel, A specialist for Chest Infection Dr Rashid Dawood said that most parts of the country especially in Karachi hospitals witnessing a surge in cases of 'the influenza virus', adding, that we advised people to take precautions and not to panic given rise in influenza cases.

“It is important to take extra care by following all the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of infection,” he added.

Dr suggested that people should primarily avoid visiting crowded places which include markets, offices, and family gatherings and in case of unavoidable situations, should wear face-mask, maintain hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette.

He said the public should remember how we dealt with COVID-19 times, adding, the same things should apply again and cover their mouth while sneezing and coughing.

Replying to a question, he said that people with one or more of the following symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue may be infected with influenza or another virus.

People with influenza-like symptoms should isolate and avoid close contact with other people, he said, adding, that if this is not possible, the use of a face mask by people who are ill with influenza symptoms may help contain respiratory secretions when the person coughs or sneezes and lower the risk for infection among close contacts.

Dr Dawood said family members or others in the home or another non-healthcare setting providing care for someone sick with influenza symptoms and who must have close contact (within one meter).

Citizens are also strongly advised to limit their interactions with large gatherings, maintain a healthy diet, get sufficient rest, and stay physically active, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Immunity Rashid Same May Influenza Market Family All

Recent Stories

What is way out for Pakistan to reach ICC Cricket ..

What is way out for Pakistan to reach ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final?

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

10 hours ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

10 hours ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

13 hours ago
UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

14 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

14 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

15 hours ago
 Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

16 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

17 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan