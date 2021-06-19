UrduPoint.com
Maintaining House Decorum Joint Responsibility Of Govt, Opposition: Asad

Sat 19th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Friday said a parliamentary committee was constituted to evolve a permanent solution to avoid disruption of parliamentary proceedings in future.

Talking to Pakistan Television, he said the maintaining decorum of the House was the collective responsibility of both the treasury and opposition benches.

The parliamentarians from both sides of the isle strongly condemned the rumpus, scuffles and use of derogatory language during the budget session, he added.

Asad Qaiser said such unpleasant incidents during the NA proceedings should not be repeated as it would set wrong traditions. He urged the parliamentarians not to disturb conducive environment in the Parliament or else action would be taken against the violators.

