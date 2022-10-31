UrduPoint.com

Maintaining Law And Order In Capital Utmost Priority: DIG Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Maintaining law and order in capital utmost priority: DIG Operations

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatta has directed the police personnel to remain on high alert to ensure peace and maintain law and order

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatta has directed the police personnel to remain on high alert to ensure peace and maintain law and order.

"We'll take every necessary measure to protect the lives and property of citizens, and are ready to thwart adventurism from the anti-state elements," DIG Chatta said while addressing the officials of Sindh Traffic police and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday.

He said Islamabad Capital Police would never allow anyone to disturb the peaceful environment of the city and "we will take all necessary steps to protect the lives and property of the citizens."The DIG further said all the officers had been instructed to stay vigilant in their own respective areas and brief their subordinates to deal with any emergent situation.

