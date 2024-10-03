Maintaining Law And Order In Capital Utmost Priority; DIG Islamabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 10:56 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza Thursday instructed the police officials to be highly alert and ready to deal with any emerging law and order situation.
Addressing the police officials, he said, “Will take every possible necessary measures to protect the lives and property of citizens as well as private and commercial property and ready to thwart adventurism from any elements.”
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Arslan Shahzaib, zonal SPs, SDPOs, SHOs, and other officials were also present on this occasion, said a police statement.
DIG said that all the officers were putting their best efforts to maintain law and order situation in the capital adding that Islamabad Police will never allow anyone to disturb the peaceful environment of the city and will take all necessary steps to protect the lives and property of the citizens and private and commercial property.
Syed Ali Raza said all the officers have been instructed to stay vigilant in their respective areas and brief the personnel time to time to deal with any untoward situation and check their duties themselves, he added.
He said all personnel deputed should be sent on duty with proper kits.
He urged citizens to report any suspicious activity to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15," or the "ICT 15" app to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.
