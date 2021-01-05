UrduPoint.com
Maintaining Law And Order, Provision Of Security Top Priority Of Police: Dr Sanaullah Abbasi

Inspector General (IG) Police, KP Dr. Sanaullah Abbassi Tuesday said that the provision of security to the masses, eradication of crime and the establishment of law and order was the top priority of KP police

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 )

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the police officers of the Hazara division here on Tuesday.

Sanaullah Abbassi said that Hazara police would take strict action indiscriminately against the people who were sabotaging the law and order situation and promote people friendly policing.

He also directed the police officers to start a special drive against the accused of murder, fugitive, thieves, robbery and other crimes and arrest them; 2) to make a healthy society also; 3) take strict action against the drugs smuggling and drug paddlers those are spreading white poison in the society; 4) to ensure the security of the people; 5) take concrete measures for the eradication of crimes including theft and robbery and bring the accused before court; 6) police should make sure the security of national and foreign workers and mega projects in Hazara division and all District Police Officers (DPO); 7) they should visit time to time and review the security measures.

Dr. Sanaullah said that stern action would be taken on the information of sexual crimes, arrest the accused immediately and penalize them according to the law adding that they would also create awareness amongst the masses about sexual crime.

Hazara division is leading tourism destination in the country where people love to visit all over the year so to provide them with better travel facilities we need to improve traffic system, depute well-mannered and highly educated police officers and jawans in Tourist Police which would portray different police of KP, the Inspector General Police stated.

Earlier, on the arrival of IGP Sanaullah Abbassi at Hazara division police headquarters, Abbottabad Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara police Qazi Jamell ur Rehman briefed him.

Dr. Sanaullah Abbassi also inaugurated the under-construction conference hall at police lines Abbottabad during his visit to headquarters.

In the meeting, DPOs of all eight districts of the region, SP Special branches and SP Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) were present.

