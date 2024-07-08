Open Menu

Maintaining Law & Order During Muharram, Government's Priority: AJK PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Maintaining law & order during Muharram, government's priority: AJK PM

MIRPUR ( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 8th Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that maintaining law and order during holy month of Muharram was the top priority of the government.

"No negligence will be tolerated regarding the security of citizens", he said while chairing a high-level meeting held at the Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis to review security arrangements and maintain law and order situation in the State during the holy month.

The prime minister directed the authorities to focus on ensuring foolproof security of sensitive sites including the places of worships.

He directed the concerned authorities to release funds and provide financial resources required for security during Muharram.

"The services of scholars of all schools of thought and elected representatives should be availed to maintain communal harmony during the holy month," the PM further said.

In view of the intense heat wave, the Prime Minister stressed on setting up tents at suitable places along the routes of Muharram processions.

The prime minister also appealed to the scholars and citizens to play their role to promote harmony during Muharram.

APP/ ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Law And Order Heat Wave Jammu All Government Top Muharram

Recent Stories

Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize ..

Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize over poor performance in field

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champio ..

Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

54 minutes ago
 France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance ..

France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in electi ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue ..

Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..

2 hours ago
 Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange buildin ..

Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

1 day ago
 Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

2 days ago
 PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

2 days ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan