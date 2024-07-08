Maintaining Law & Order During Muharram, Government's Priority: AJK PM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 02:10 PM
MIRPUR ( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 8th Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that maintaining law and order during holy month of Muharram was the top priority of the government.
"No negligence will be tolerated regarding the security of citizens", he said while chairing a high-level meeting held at the Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis to review security arrangements and maintain law and order situation in the State during the holy month.
The prime minister directed the authorities to focus on ensuring foolproof security of sensitive sites including the places of worships.
He directed the concerned authorities to release funds and provide financial resources required for security during Muharram.
"The services of scholars of all schools of thought and elected representatives should be availed to maintain communal harmony during the holy month," the PM further said.
In view of the intense heat wave, the Prime Minister stressed on setting up tents at suitable places along the routes of Muharram processions.
The prime minister also appealed to the scholars and citizens to play their role to promote harmony during Muharram.
APP/ ahr/378
