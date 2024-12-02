Open Menu

Maintaining Law & Order Is Top Priority Of Govt: DC Ziarat

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ziarat Zakaullah Durrani on Monday said that maintaining law and order is the top priority of the government and vigorous steps were being taken in this regard

He said that development is linked to law and order situation and the district of Ziarat would provide a peaceful and calm environment to the people.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding improving law and order situation in Sanjawi area of Ziarat district Sanjawi.

Strict decisions were taken in the meeting to maintain law and order situation.

In the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Zakaullah Durrani strictly directed that the officers should visit all schools and hospitals and the administrators of schools and hospitals should be alert and present the watchmen on duty at all times and take all necessary steps to avoid any unusual situation.

He said that they should be in direct contact with the administration, the administrators of schools and hospitals should keep away from any kind of negligence and fulfill their responsibilities in a proper manner.

