Maintaining law & order main responsibility of police, says RPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Javed Akbar Riaz said on Wednesday that the main responsibility of police was to maintain law and order and to provide justice to people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Javed Akbar Riaz said on Wednesday that the main responsibility of police was to maintain law and order and to provide justice to people.

The police not only have to carry out the initial responsibility of the rescue operation and also activated to control law and order in case of any emergency.

He expressed these views while addressing the officers and personnel of Multan Region Reserve.

The responsibility of range reserve is to control the law and order situation anywhere in the entire region.

He ordered not to give any other responsibility to range reserve other than the orders of the regional office and bound the reserve range in two shifts.

He further ordered to take care the health of the officials and personnel of Range Reserve and engaged them in healthy activities.

RPO also listened to the problems of range reserve and issued orders for early solution of transportation and accommodation problems.

It's pertinent to mention here that 90 officers and personnel from all over the region have been included in the range reserve who will be performing their duties in the range reserve for a period of six months and will respond to maintain law and order in case of any urgency on the directions of RPO.