Maintaining law & order situation top priority of local administration: DC Ziarat

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ziarat Zakaiullah Durrani on Thursday said that maintaining law and order situation is our top priority in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ziarat Zakaiullah Durrani on Thursday said that maintaining law and order situation is our top priority in the area.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of Levies force officers of the district regarding improving law and order situation in the area. The meeting was attended by Major Risaldars, investigation officers, Risaldars, in-charges of all police stations and check posts.

Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Zakaiullah Durrani gave strict instructions to the in-charges of police stations and said that they should keep all Levies personnel on alert all the time.

Strictly monitor the entry and exit routes of Ziarat district, keep a close watch on suspicious persons, increase patrols and tighten checking, he said.

He said that Levies Force officers should maintain strong communication with each other so that no untoward incident could be occurred saying that they would take steps to take special care of the public and solve the problems of the public immediately.

He said that Levies officers and personnel who neglect their duties and are absent from their posts would face strict legal action. The Levies Force is an important force and vigorous steps would be taken to develop it on modern lines and align it with the requirements of the modern era.

