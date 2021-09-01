UrduPoint.com

Maintaining Law & Order Top Priority, Says Addl IG South Punjab

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 11:10 PM

Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab, Zafar Iqbal Awan, said that maintaining law and order across South Punjab was top responsibility of the police

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab, Zafar Iqbal Awan, said that maintaining law and order across South Punjab was top responsibility of the police.

He directed police officials to take strict measures to eliminate criminal elements.

Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab, Zafar Iqbal expressed these views during a meeting with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali Shah who called on him at South Punjab Police Office here on Wednesday.

RPO Syed Khurram Ali Shah briefed the Additional IG South about the law and order situation in Multan region.

Additional IGP South Punjab further said that any negligence and carelessness in the security of foreigners would not be tolerated.

The crime rate has reduced drastically and South Punjab Police was striving to maintain an ideal law and order situation, he added.

Mr Awan further said that all powers had been assigned to South Punjab Police Office. With this positive step of the government, the problems of the people of South Punjab were being solved at their doorsteps.

In addition to resolving public issues, the problems of the employees were also being closely monitored and the South Punjab Police Office was taking steps to provide all facilities to the employees, he concluded.

