Maintaining law & order,life protection of citizens top priority of Police: DPO Shangla

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Shangla Cadet Muhammad Asif Gohar said law and order,protection of life, property,honor and dignity of the citizens was top priority of Police.

He said this while talking to media men during his visit to different areas to monitor security arrangements.All the districts under the supervision of Sub Divisional Police Officers were Implementing the National Action Plan, SHOs were continuing search and strike operations in the hilly areas.

On the directives of DPO Shangla, all SHOs have held meetings with local dignitaries regarding the current situation and instructed them that whenever they observe suspicious person or activity,they report it to the local police immediately.

He said that some people park their vehicles in unsafe places therefore,their vehicles should be parked in a safe place so that incidents like theft would not happen. He said four cases have been registered against suspected persons and dozens others have been arrested and interrogated in every aspect.

SHO Chouga Police Station Syed Mahmood has also arrested the suspects and interrogated them. Acting under the National Action Plan, cases against the hotel management were also registered for violation.