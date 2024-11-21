Open Menu

Maintaining Peace And Tranquility In Capital Utmost Priority; DIG Raza

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2024 | 09:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Deputy Inspector General of Police DIG Syed Ali Raza has instructed the police officials to be highly alert and ready all the time to deal with any emerging law and order situation.

“Will take every possible necessary measure to protect the lives and property of citizens as well as private and commercial property and ready to thwart adventurism from any elements” DIG Syed Ali Raza said while addressing the police officials on Thursday, a public relation officer told APP.

DIG Ali Raza said that all the officers are putting their best efforts to maintain the law-and-order situation in the capital. “Islamabad Police will never allow anyone to disturb the peaceful environment of the city and will take all necessary steps to protect the lives and property”, DIG Raa vowed.

DIG further said, all the officers have been instructed to stay vigilant in their own respective areas and brief the personnel time to time to deal with any law-and-order situation and check all the duties by themselves.

Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority, DIG added.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15," to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public./APP-rzr-mkz

