Maintaining Peace In Sindh Govt's Top Priority: Sh Rashid

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 08:43 PM

Maintaining peace in Sindh govt's top priority: Sh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said it was foremost priority of the federal government to maintain peace in Karachi and other parts of the Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said it was foremost priority of the Federal government to maintain peace in Karachi and other parts of the Sindh.

The law enforcement agencies in Sindh would be provided with more resources to maintain law and order at the province, the minister said in a meeting with Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf members of Sindh provincial assembly here.

Rashid said Sindh Rangers had played a key role in restoring peace at Karachi and no one would be allowed to disrupt it, said a news release.

Federal government had given a development package of Rs 100 billion for Karachi but unfortunately Sindh government did nothing in that regard, he regretted.

Karachi is the economic hub of Pakistan and it required more spending on its development, he noted.

Rashid said Sindh police was under sheer grip of political influence and lost its confidence in public.The police should be free from politics and dedicated to public service.

