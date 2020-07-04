UrduPoint.com
Maintaining Peace In South Punjab Top Priority:AIG

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 07:33 PM

Additional Inspector General South Punjab Inam Ghani said in Saturday that it is top priority to maintain peace in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General South Punjab Inam Ghani said in Saturday that it is top priority to maintain peace in South Punjab.

Presiding over the crime control meeting here, AIG South Punjab said that he himself would ensure inspection of all districts for improvement of police system and services delivery. He said that people of Bahawalpur and DG Khan region would be provided justice at their door step.

Inam Ghani said that practical steps were being taken for eradication of crime from the South Punjab.

Giving breifing on the occasion, Regional Police Officer (RPO) informed that operation continued against criminals across the region. He said that 100 percent registration of FIRs was being ensured.

Commandant Police Training Gohar Mushtaq Bhutta, District Police Officer (DPO) Khanewal Muhammad Ali Waseem and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

