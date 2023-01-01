UrduPoint.com

Maintaining Peace, Prevention Of Narcotics Top Priorities: DPO Swat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2023 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Swat, Shafiullah Khan Gandapur has told district police that maintenance of law and order and cleansing society of the menace of narcotics is their top priority.

He was addressing a Khuli Kachehri (public hearing) in Police Station Utror, district Swat on the first day of the new Calendar on Sunday. Besides, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Madiyan, Akbar Hayat Khan, Station House Officers (SHOs) Utror and Kalam, other police officers, local clerics, public representatives, members of the Hoteliers' Association and others were also present at the occasion.

The DPO said that the cooperation of the general public is essential in the maintenance of a peaceful environment and prevention of the menace of narcotics to protect youth from this deadly business.

In response to the request of the DPO, the locals present on the occasion appreciated the ongoing crackdown against narcotics and assured full cooperation of police in the prevention of crimes. They further pledged to offer any kind of sacrifice for the maintenance of peace.

Later, the people highlighted their problems before the DPO Swat, who issued directives for their resolution.

More Stories From Pakistan

