Maintenance At IIAP Building In Progress: CAA

Maintenance at IIAP building in progress: CAA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Necessary repair and maintenance work at different parts of the new Islamabad International Airport (IIA) is carried out from time to time to extend all possible facilities to the visitors and passengers, a senior official of the Civil Aviation Authority said here Tuesday. "Repair and maintenance is an ongoing process based on the urgency and requirement. All sections of the IIAP building are fully functional and operating as per the routine," he told APP.

Answering a question, the official said the IIAP was the country's largest airport, which had been constructed at a cost of over Rs 100 billion and equipped with cutting edge technologies and state-of-the-art facilities for passengers to meet the 21st century challenges.

It is capable to serve 9 million passengers and 50,000 metric tons cargo every year in its first phase, while the modular designs enables the expansion to serve up to 25 million passengers every year by 2025.

Spanning over on 4238 acres of land, the airport consists of four-level passenger terminal buildings, two runways, taxiways, apron, parking bays for wide-body aircraft.

It has an avant-garde cargo terminal, air traffic control complex, fuel farm as well as a fire crash and rescue facility.

Being the first Greenfield airport of the country, a significant portion of land has been earmarked for the commercial purposes such as duty-free shops, five star hotel, convention centre, branded coffee shops, business centre, food courts, multifunctional shopping mall, theme park, cinemas, golf course and recreational facilities. Equipped to handle all types of aircraft, including those of the new generation, it took around 11 years to build the airport after its groundbreaking in April 2007. Its 190,370 square meter four-level Passenger Terminal Building is specifically designed to facilitate passengers and stakeholders.

Besides, the baggage handling system installed at the airport is very advanced with standard two and three screening machines, having the capacity to handle 5,500 bags per hour in departure and 6000 bags per hour in arrival lounge.

