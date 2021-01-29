UrduPoint.com
Maintenance Of 500 KV Rawat Grid Station: NTDC Announces Load Management On January 30

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 11:10 PM

Maintenance of 500 kV Rawat Grid Station: NTDC announces load management on January 30

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) : Jan 29 (APP):A spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) Friday said that the annual maintenance work on 132 kV Bus Bar at 500 kV Rawat Grid Station would be carried out on 30.

In a statement issued here he said partial load management would be observed from 9 am to 5 pm.

The spokesman said that these grid stations and feeders include Dina, Chakwal, Chakri, Adyala, Gujar Khan, Pinanwal, Dandot, Talagang, Dandah Shah Bilawal, Choa Syedan Shah, Noorpur Sethi and Bhagwal.

He appealed to the consumers for their cooperation, so that the maintenance is completed timely.

He said that annual maintenance of Bus Bar at 500 kV grid station Rawat will result in smooth and uninterrupted power supply and facilitate consumers of Chakwal and Rawalpindi areas.

APP / AHR

Related Topics

More Stories From Pakistan

