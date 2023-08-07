Open Menu

Maintenance Of Graveyards In Islamabad To Be Ensured: Law Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 09:34 PM

Maintenance of graveyards in Islamabad to be ensured: Law Minister

Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazaeer Tarar, emphasized on Monday the crucial role of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in maintaining the graveyards in Islamabad and assured that the relevant ministry will take responsibility for this task in the future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazaeer Tarar, emphasized on Monday the crucial role of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in maintaining the graveyards in Islamabad and assured that the relevant ministry will take responsibility for this task in the future.

The minister made these remarks while addressing a calling attention notice in the National Assembly, which highlighted the alleged negligence of the CDA in maintaining the H-8 and H-11 graveyards.

He also noted the untimely availability of bus services for the H-11 graveyard.

The minister further announced that the Ministry of Interior will be asked to initiate a bus service for the H-11 graveyard, ensuring timely transportation. He emphasized the importance of proper cleanliness in the area and pledged to convey the concerns of the assembly. Additionally, he assured that the demands for adequate lighting and well-maintained pavements will be met and Chairman CDA would be contacted by him in this regard.

Related Topics

Assembly Islamabad National Assembly Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

Additional IGP gives cash rewards, commendation ce ..

Additional IGP gives cash rewards, commendation certificates to CIA officials

4 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb withdraws PEMRA Amendment Bill ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb withdraws PEMRA Amendment Bill 2023

4 minutes ago
 US Judge Dismisses Trump's Defamation Counterclaim ..

US Judge Dismisses Trump's Defamation Counterclaim Against E. Jean Carroll - Fil ..

4 minutes ago
 RPO holds open court

RPO holds open court

4 minutes ago
 All possible resources being utilized to promote s ..

All possible resources being utilized to promote sports: DC

8 minutes ago
 PPC to organize mango party for journalists, famil ..

PPC to organize mango party for journalists, family members

8 minutes ago
PAC directs FIA to probe FPSC's past 15-year appoi ..

PAC directs FIA to probe FPSC's past 15-year appointments

8 minutes ago
 DC takes notice over non treatment of minor

DC takes notice over non treatment of minor

8 minutes ago
 OPF praises PM for restoration of zone five housin ..

OPF praises PM for restoration of zone five housing scheme

13 minutes ago
 Punjab govt delegation led by CM visits Agro Clust ..

Punjab govt delegation led by CM visits Agro Cluster and Cotton Textile Unit in ..

13 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs250 mln for opening girls' child ..

Govt allocates Rs250 mln for opening girls' child protection centres: DG

13 minutes ago
 Funeral prayers offered for 13 killed in train acc ..

Funeral prayers offered for 13 killed in train accident

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan