Maintenance of graveyards in Islamabad to be ensured: Law Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazaeer Tarar, emphasized on Monday the crucial role of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in maintaining the graveyards in Islamabad and assured that the relevant ministry will take responsibility for this task in the future.

The minister made these remarks while addressing a calling attention notice in the National Assembly, which highlighted the alleged negligence of the CDA in maintaining the H-8 and H-11 graveyards.

He also noted the untimely availability of bus services for the H-11 graveyard.

The minister further announced that the Ministry of Interior will be asked to initiate a bus service for the H-11 graveyard, ensuring timely transportation. He emphasized the importance of proper cleanliness in the area and pledged to convey the concerns of the assembly. Additionally, he assured that the demands for adequate lighting and well-maintained pavements will be met and Chairman CDA would be contacted by him in this regard.