UrduPoint.com

Maintenance Of Historical Mohabat Khan Masjid Top Priority: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Maintenance of historical Mohabat Khan Masjid top priority: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information, Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Tuesday said that Mohabat Khan Masjid is an important and historic heritage of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, its maintenance is one of the top priorities of the caretaker government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information, Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Tuesday said that Mohabat Khan Masjid is an important and historic heritage of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, its maintenance is one of the top priorities of the caretaker government.

The concerns of the business community on the renovation project of the historic Masjid will be addressed and they will be taken into confidence.

The caretaker provincial minister directed the concerned department to conduct a detailed survey of the historic Masjid building.

Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding the renovation project of the historic Mahabat Khan Masjid.

Advisor to the caretaker Chief Minister on Labor Malik Mehr Elahi, Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali and leaders of the business community participated in the meeting.

On the occasion, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel said that Mahabat Khan Masjid is an important and historic heritage, the maintenance of which is included in the priorities of the government.

The suggestions and opinions of the business community regarding the project will be considered and they will be taken into confidence.

Provincial minister, Barrister Feroze Jamal directed the concerned department to inspect the building and structure of the Masjid as soon as possible.

On the occasion, Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali thanked the caretaker minister for Information and Auqaf for the smooth progress in the renovation project of the mosque and for giving patience to the concerns of the business community in this regard.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hajj Business Minority Progress Jamal Shah Mosque Government Top

Recent Stories

Putin Says Russia Had No Interest in Destruction o ..

Putin Says Russia Had No Interest in Destruction of Kakhovka HPP, Responsibility ..

3 minutes ago
 Dutch Intelligence Informs CIA of Kiev's Plans to ..

Dutch Intelligence Informs CIA of Kiev's Plans to Sabotage Nord Stream - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Putin Denies Russia Exerted Influence on Ukraine P ..

Putin Denies Russia Exerted Influence on Ukraine Prior to Special Military Opera ..

3 minutes ago
 SSWMB starts campaign to sensitise citizens about ..

SSWMB starts campaign to sensitise citizens about precautionary measures

2 seconds ago
 SEC reviews results of Promising Generations initi ..

SEC reviews results of Promising Generations initiative

25 minutes ago
 Tanker Crash in Russia's Lena River Likely Caused ..

Tanker Crash in Russia's Lena River Likely Caused 90-Tonne Oil Spill - Regional ..

4 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.