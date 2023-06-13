Maintenance of historical Mohabat Khan Masjid top priority: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information, Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Tuesday said that Mohabat Khan Masjid is an important and historic heritage of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, its maintenance is one of the top priorities of the caretaker government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information, Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Tuesday said that Mohabat Khan Masjid is an important and historic heritage of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, its maintenance is one of the top priorities of the caretaker government.

The concerns of the business community on the renovation project of the historic Masjid will be addressed and they will be taken into confidence.

The caretaker provincial minister directed the concerned department to conduct a detailed survey of the historic Masjid building.

Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding the renovation project of the historic Mahabat Khan Masjid.

Advisor to the caretaker Chief Minister on Labor Malik Mehr Elahi, Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali and leaders of the business community participated in the meeting.

On the occasion, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel said that Mahabat Khan Masjid is an important and historic heritage, the maintenance of which is included in the priorities of the government.

The suggestions and opinions of the business community regarding the project will be considered and they will be taken into confidence.

Provincial minister, Barrister Feroze Jamal directed the concerned department to inspect the building and structure of the Masjid as soon as possible.

On the occasion, Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali thanked the caretaker minister for Information and Auqaf for the smooth progress in the renovation project of the mosque and for giving patience to the concerns of the business community in this regard.