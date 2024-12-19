Open Menu

Maintenance Of Law & Order In Kurram Prime Responsibility Of KP Govt: Senate Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Maintenance of law & order in Kurram prime responsibility of KP govt: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chauhdry Salik Hussain on Thursday informed the Senate that maintenance of law and order is the prime responsibility of the provincial government in Khurram District under the constitution.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice raised by Raja Nasir Abbas about the deteriorating law and order situation of Parachinar, District Kurram, resulting into loss of lives and shortage of medicines and food items due to closure of main Peshawar–Parachinar road leading to humanitarian crisis in the area, the minister said that Federal government has already offered complete assistance to the provincial government in this regard.

He said that the governor Khyber Pakhunkhwa who is representative of the federal government had also convened a Jirga to sort out the issue but the Chief Minister did not bother to participate in it.

He went on to say that the politics should be set aside while dealing such grave issues.

Earlier, raising the notice, Raja Nasir Abbas said that hundreds of thousands innocent people have been killed in Khurram so far. 99 percent of the people do not want to fight each other, he added.

He said some anti-social elements want to pitch both Suni and Shia sects each other for their divide and rule policy. Coming hard on the provincial government, he said that the KP government appointed an incompetent person as a spokesperson who doesn’t know about peace and security.

He said that a committee of the House should also be constituted to look into this grave issue. He also called upon the central, provincial governments and the interior minister to take notice of the matter and take concrete steps for reopening of the road immediately so medicines and other essential food items can be sent to Kurram district.

Meanwhile, the House also offered Fateha for the departed souls of innocent people who lost their lives in Kurram. Raja Nasir Abbas led the Fateha on the request of Chair.

APP/raz-tmg

