Maintenance of peace, interfaith harmony great achievement: Ashrafi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Religious Harmony and Chairman Muttahida Ulema Board, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said on Wednesday that maintaining peace and interfaith harmony during Muharramul Haram is a great achievement

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Religious Harmony and Chairman Muttahida Ulema board, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said on Wednesday that maintaining peace and interfaith harmony during Muharramul Haram is a great achievement.

Addressing a news conference here at 90 Shahra-e-Quaid-i-Azam, Ashrafi also strongly condemned the incident of assault on a woman at Greater Iqbal Park on Saturday last.

He added that inter-faith unity was observed as per Code of Ethics prepared by the Ulema and the government across Pakistan especially in Punjab, however, there were some general complaints but the government took timely corrective measures and maintained an atmosphere of harmony.

Though India had plans to create chaos in Pakistan during Muharram, Pakistan effectively thwarted its nefarious designs by putting in order the best security measures, he said and asserted, "Similarly, we are happy that positive statements are coming from Taliban in Afghanistan as they are reiterating that Afghanistan's soil will not be used against any other country to destabilize it or create law and order situation there.

Now Indian terrorist plans will be reduced to dust."Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that Ulema and scholars of all schools of thought were happy with the atmosphere of interfaith harmony but at the same time, "We are saddened over the assault on a woman here at Greater Iqbal Park and the desecration is highly reprehensible. We demand that those who distort the face of the homeland and the perpetrators of such inhumane acts must be punished publicly on that spot. Such barbarism and bestiality has nothing to do with religion. islam commands the prohibition of such acts."Ashrafi said that institutions were not responsible for such brutality and bestiality in the society but the society itself, asserting, "We must have to think about where we are going, and it is need of the hour to strengthen and make the justice system more effective."