Maintenance Of Peshawar-Rawalpindi Section N-5 Be Completed On Priority: Sikandar

Fri 04th September 2020 | 11:55 PM

Chairman, National Highways Authority (NHA) Capt. ( retd) Sikander Qayyum on Friday issued directives for completion of maintenance work of Grand Trunk Road ( N-5) on priority basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman, National Highways Authority (NHA) Capt. ( retd) Sikander Qayyum on Friday issued directives for completion of maintenance work of Grand Trunk Road ( N-5) on priority basis.

During his detailed visit to Peshawar-Rawalpindi section of Grand Trunk Road, he took serious notice of the dilapidated condition of carriageway especially of Peshawar-Khairabad section. NHA's Member North-Zone, senior officers and staff members of maintenance unit Peshawar NHA, accompanied him.

During inspection, Chairman NHA Sikander Qayyum identified issues which were required to be attended under routine maintenance works of the carriageway.

Expressing dissatisfaction over bad condition of Wah-Taxila-Hassanabdal segment of the highway, he warned the concerned officials to take immediate steps to complete repair work at the earliest.

He said that he will re-visit the highway from Rawalpindi to Peshawar after 15 days and will review the maintenance activities. Over bad condition of carriageway, Chairman NHA expressed displeasure and transferred concerned Director (Maintenance-South), KPK National Highways Authority Peshawar Said Nawaz Khan to Balochistan and Deputy Director (Maintenance) National Highways Authority Peshawar Muhammad Saleem Akhtar has been placed under suspension. The officer has also directed to report at NHA HQ Islamabad.

Recalling the significant role of Karachi-Lahore-Peshawar National Highways (N-5) in socio-economic uplift of the country, Sikander Qayyum said, keeping this highway in good condition stands among NHA top priorities.

