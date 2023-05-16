Maintenance of transformer at 500 kV Grid Station Rawat to cause temporary power suspension

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Power supply from 500 kV Grid Station New Rawat will remain suspended from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm due to necessary maintenance of Auto Power Transformer T-4.

Power load-management of 250 MW would be carried on various feeders attached to Islamabad, Rawalpindi Chakwal Circles, told IESCO spokesperson in a statement issued here Tuesday.

The IESCO also apologized to the consumers for inconvenience, he further said.