Maintenance of transformer at 500 kV Grid Station Rawat to cause temporary power suspension

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2023 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Power supply from 500 kV Grid Station New Rawat will remain suspended from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm due to necessary maintenance of Auto Power Transformer T-4.
Power load-management of 250 MW would be carried on various feeders attached to Islamabad, Rawalpindi Chakwal Circles, told IESCO spokesperson in a statement issued here Tuesday.
The IESCO also apologized to the consumers for inconvenience, he further said.