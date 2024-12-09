Maintenance Of Unit 1-2 At 1320 MW Sahiwal Coal Power Plant Completed
Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The C-level maintenance of Unit1 and 2 at the 1320MW Sahiwal Coal Power Plant has successfully completed, marking a significant achievement in the plant's operational efficiency.
The maintenance work was carried out with exceptional professionalism by the various departments, including Instrumentation & Control (I&C), Electrical, Mechanical and Operations, all of whom played vital roles in ensuring a seamless and timely process, said a press release issued here on Monday.
The Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) department also ensured a safe working environment throughout the maintenance period.
The outstanding teamwork and dedication exhibited by all departments reflect the high standards upheld at Sahiwal, setting a benchmark for excellence in the power generation sector, it further said.
Safety in the workplace is more than just a set of rules and regulations and is crucial for protecting the well-being of employees, preventing injuries and fatalities, and ensuring a productive work environment.
Recent Stories
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest four drug peddlers, recover liquor12 minutes ago
-
Police foil arm smuggling bid32 minutes ago
-
KP Chief Minister pledges continued fight against corruption on international anti-corruption day42 minutes ago
-
One killed in firing in Karachi42 minutes ago
-
DC seals units causing smog1 hour ago
-
Cold wave grips Hazara division as upper parts receives snowfall1 hour ago
-
SCP refuses to suspend proceedings regarding trial of civilian in military courts1 hour ago
-
Kot Radha Kishan police recover liquor : Police Spokesman1 hour ago
-
Young man dies in motorcycle accident in Lahore2 hours ago
-
Police arrest robber in Phool Nagar2 hours ago
-
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts2 hours ago
-
Five arrested in APP fake appointments case2 hours ago