Open Menu

Maintenance Of Unit 1-2 At 1320 MW Sahiwal Coal Power Plant Completed

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Maintenance of Unit 1-2 at 1320 MW Sahiwal Coal Power Plant completed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The C-level maintenance of Unit1 and 2 at the 1320MW Sahiwal Coal Power Plant has successfully completed, marking a significant achievement in the plant's operational efficiency.

The maintenance work was carried out with exceptional professionalism by the various departments, including Instrumentation & Control (I&C), Electrical, Mechanical and Operations, all of whom played vital roles in ensuring a seamless and timely process, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) department also ensured a safe working environment throughout the maintenance period.

The outstanding teamwork and dedication exhibited by all departments reflect the high standards upheld at Sahiwal, setting a benchmark for excellence in the power generation sector, it further said.

Safety in the workplace is more than just a set of rules and regulations and is crucial for protecting the well-being of employees, preventing injuries and fatalities, and ensuring a productive work environment.

Related Topics

All Sahiwal

Recent Stories

SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in mili ..

SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

1 day ago
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

2 days ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

2 days ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

2 days ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

2 days ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

2 days ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan