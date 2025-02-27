Maintenance Of Water Filtration Plants Urged For Clean Water Supply In Ramadan
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 02:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Dr. Muhammad Arif Khan, President of the Leprosy TB Blindness Relief Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has urged Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the Minister for Local Government, the Mayor of Peshawar to ensure the maintenance of water filtration plants in city and cantonment areas.
In a statement issued here, he highlighted that over 18 water filtration plants, constructed with millions of rupees in aid from the US government, adding that these filters required immediate cleaning and replacement.
These plants were originally set up to provide clean drinking water due to complaints of contaminated water from tube wells. However, due to negligence by the municipal authorities, most of these plants are now either non-functional or operating with outdated filters.
Dr. Arif Khan pointed out that while replacing a filter costs only a few thousand rupees, the continued supply of unclean water poses serious health risks, including hepatitis A and B, jaundice, and respiratory diseases.
Additionally, he stated that previously appointed staff members had been dismissed due to unpaid salaries, further worsening the situation.
He urged authorities to hand over the management of these filtration plants to local union councils to ensure regular maintenance and clean drinking water for the public, especially during the holy month of Ramadan and the upcoming summer season.
He warned that outdated and rusted filters could turn drinking water into a health hazard, endangering countless lives.
APP/adi
