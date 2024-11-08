Maintenance operation continues in LESCO region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) is continuing maintenance operation in all its circles.

The company's spokesman told media here Friday that on the direction of CEO Engineer Shahid Haider, special operation was started in Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara on 15th October while in four circles of Lahore from 4th of November.

During the operation, 3,280 trees' branches were trimmed, while 499 jumpers, 65 disc insulators, 73 x-arms were replaced and 49 crooked poles were also straightened. LESCO team also laid insulated cables at five locations where tree cutting was not possible.

During the maintenance operation, electricity supply is suspended in the respective areas from Monday to Thursday (9 am to 2 pm), for which the company apologized to its customers.

The company has also suspended the scheduled shutdowns on November 9 (Saturday) due to a holiday on the occasion of Iqbal Day.