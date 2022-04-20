Maintenance, repair work on water channel inspected

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aun Haider Gondal on Thursday said that effective measures would be taken to ensure the timely completion of all ongoing development schemes.

He expressed these views while inspecting the ongoing maintenance and repair work of the water channel at Balamet along with Executive Engineer Muhammad Sajjad Khan of the Irrigation Department.

The Executive Engineer gave a detailed briefing on the work of the site and the Deputy Commissioner directed that the work be continued in two shifts to complete the work within the stipulated time.

He said that no compromise would be made on the quality of materials and directed the concerned officials to visit the site on regular basis and monitor the progress of the work effectively.