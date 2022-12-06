UrduPoint.com

Maintenance Work: Flights Operating From Sialkot Shifted To Lahore Airport

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2022 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesman on Tuesday said all flights operating from the Sialkot International Airport had temporarily been shifted to Lahore due to urgent maintenance work on the Sialkot airport runway.

"According to a Civil Aviation notification, Sialkot airport will remain closed for 16 days from December 5 to 20 due to maintenance, so all flights have temporarily shifted to Lahore airport," PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said in a brief press note here.

He requested the passengers to get advance information about their flights from PIA Call Center 786-786-11.

More Stories From Pakistan

