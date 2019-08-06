UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maintenance Work On 500 KV Rawat Grid Station To Be Completed By Aug 8

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 09:27 PM

Maintenance work on 500 kV Rawat grid station to be completed by Aug 8

The Spokesman Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Tuesday said the inevitable maintenance of the power transformer at the NTDC 500 KV New Rawat grid station was under process and would be completed by August 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The Spokesman Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Tuesday said the inevitable maintenance of the power transformer at the NTDC 500 KV New Rawat grid station was under process and would be completed by August 8.

Load management was being carried out in different areas of Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Jhelum and Chakwal Circle of IESCO due to maintenance of the power transformer, the spokesman said in a statement issued here Tuesday.

Electricity was available as per the demand and after the maintenance of power transformer, uninterrupted power supply would be restored to all areas, it further said.

The spokesman said the ongoing work on NTDC's grid station and the load management was communicated through newspapers, tv channels and announcements.

Related Topics

Islamabad Rawalpindi Circle Chakwal Jhelum August TV All Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Illegal cattle market removed in Kohat

1 minute ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Tuesday 06 Aug 2019

1 minute ago

Three drug pushers arrested in Sialkot

1 minute ago

Zelenskyy Urges Normandy Format Countries' Leaders ..

1 minute ago

Chief Secretary directs district administrations t ..

10 minutes ago

Residents of Swat, Shangla, Buner stage rallies ag ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.