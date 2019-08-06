Maintenance work on 500 kV Rawat grid station to be completed by Aug 8

The Spokesman Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Tuesday said the inevitable maintenance of the power transformer at the NTDC 500 KV New Rawat grid station was under process and would be completed by August 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The Spokesman Islamabad Electric Supply Company IESCO ) Tuesday said the inevitable maintenance of the power transformer at the NTDC 500 KV New Rawat grid station was under process and would be completed by August 8.

Load management was being carried out in different areas of Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Jhelum and Chakwal Circle of IESCO due to maintenance of the power transformer, the spokesman said in a statement issued here Tuesday.

Electricity was available as per the demand and after the maintenance of power transformer, uninterrupted power supply would be restored to all areas, it further said.

The spokesman said the ongoing work on NTDC's grid station and the load management was communicated through newspapers, tv channels and announcements.