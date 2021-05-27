Maira murder case: Two accused sent to jail for identification parade

A local court on Thursday sent two accused, involved in Maira murder case, to jail on judicial remand for identification parade

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :A local court on Thursday sent two accused, involved in Maira murder case, to jail on judicial remand for identification parade.

Earlier, the CIA Model Town police produced the accused - Zahir Jadoon and Muhammad Waseem - before Judicial Magistrate Sheikh Habib Ullah at Cantt Courts in strict security.

The police stated before the court that the accused were involved in Maira murder case. The court was requested to send the accused to jail for identification parade.

At this, the court allowed the request and sent the accused to jail on judicial remand for identification parade.

Mahira, 25, a British woman of Pakistani origin, was found shot dead at her rented house in Defence area on May 4. Defence-B police had registered a murder case against her two friends - Zahir Jadoon, Saad Ameer Butt and two others.