Maira Zulfiqar murder case: Main suspect records his statement to police

The suspect who is on interim bail says he was sleeping at his house when Maira Zulfiqar was killed, adding that he never made any attempt to kidnap her.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 17th, 2021) The main suspect in the murder case of Paksitani-origin British girl Maira Zulfiqar recorded his statement on Monday.

Saad Amir appeare before the police to record his statement before CIA Cantt in the case.

The suspect is on interim bail.

He said that he did not kill Maira as he was sleeping at his house when she was killed.

“Maria was my friend, his friend but later our friendship was broken,” said the suspect, adding that he never tried to kidnap Maira.

He also said that Maira lodged a case against him on the behest of Zahir Jadoon, which was written by the lawyer of Zahir Jadoon.

The suspect was allowed to go after recording of his statement.

Mahira Zulfiqar, 26, moved from London to Pakistan a year ago after attending a friend's wedding in the country. She was murdered after four men allegedly broke into her home in Lahore and shot her.