Maiza Hameed pays tribute to Nawaz Sharif, scientists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Youm-e-Takbeer will be being celebrated across the country on Saturday with great enthusiasm as 24 years ago on this day Pakistan become the seventh nuclear power of the world.

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for progress, peace and prosperity of the country.

In Islamabad and other cities, the political activists, civil society organizations and various political parties will hold special functions and walks to mark the 24th anniversary of the historic day when Pakistan successfully conducted nuclear tests at Chaghi, Balochistan.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maiza Hameed paid glowing tributes to former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the services of all those scientists and technicians who made Pakistan's defense strong.

She said that Nawaz Sharif took strong decision in 1998 and made Pakistan invincible power in the world.

She said that observance of this day provides an opportunity to the nation to reiterate its resolve for defense and solidarity of the country.

While congratulating the entire nation on Youm-e-Takbeer, she told APP that it was a matter of immense pride for all of us when Pakistan became the 7th�nuclear�power of the world and first of the Muslim country in 1998.

She said the nuclear tests had given a clear and loud message to the world that despite Pakistan is a peace loving country, but it cannot ignore its defense needs and is fully capable of meeting any challenge.