Maize Can Help Meet Domestic Food Needs: Expert

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Maize can help meet domestic food needs: expert

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Maize is an important food crop which can not only help meet domestic nutrition requirements but also play an effective role in slashing the import bill of various edible items.

This was stated by Dr Ishtiaq Hussain, Additional Director General (Training & Adoptive Research), Punjab. Speaking at a meeting of agricultural scientists during review of 'Maize Production Project 2022-23' at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) here on Monday, he said that maize was ranked as the third most important food crop after wheat and rice in Pakistan. Its production was not only catering to the food requirements of human beings but also fulfill the feed demand of poultry sector whereas its green crop was a major source of cattle fodder.

He said that Pakistan was experiencing mushroom growth in its population which had not only increasing nutrition needs to manifold but also created food security issues. Therefore, it was need of the hour to concentration on the promotion of maize cultivation because this crop could play a major role to overcome food security and nutrition issues easily, he added.

He said that a number of maize factories were already working in Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan and Rawalpindi where a large number of products were being prepared from maize crop only. Pakistan could earn precious foreign exchange through export of maize products by introducing latest technology for its value addition, he added.

Ahsan Raza, Principal Scientist Maize Institute AARI, said that the maize crop could be cultivated twice a year. He said that its Bahariya crop could be sown during January-February whereas suitable time for its Kharif cultivation was July-August. Farmers should use seed of hybrid varieties to get maximum production, he added.

Dr Aamir Rasool, Deputy Director Plant Protection Faisalabad Region, Muhammad Arif Najmi statistics expert Punjab and others also addressed the meeting.

Later, the meeting after thorough discussion and some amendments also approved maize production project 2022-23.

