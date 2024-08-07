Maize cultivation should be completed by Aug 20

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) The agriculture experts advised the growers to start cultivation of seasonal maize crop immediately and complete it by August 20 to get bumper crop.

Spokesman of agriculture department told here on Wednesday that the farmers should prefer approved and hybrid varieties of maize including Sadaf, Sahiwal-2002, Agaiti-2002, Hybrid FH-810, etc. for cultivation so that they get maximum financial benefits of their crops.