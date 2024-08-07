Maize Cultivation Should Be Completed By Aug 20
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2024 | 11:50 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) The agriculture experts advised the growers to start cultivation of seasonal maize crop immediately and complete it by August 20 to get bumper crop.
Spokesman of agriculture department told here on Wednesday that the farmers should prefer approved and hybrid varieties of maize including Sadaf, Sahiwal-2002, Agaiti-2002, Hybrid FH-810, etc. for cultivation so that they get maximum financial benefits of their crops.
Recent Stories
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FESCO issues shutdown program6 minutes ago
-
Tax deptt partners with ICT admin for market worker registration15 minutes ago
-
IFA gets Lactoscan machine to enhance milk inspection in ICT25 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to Digital Pakistan vision: Shaza Fatima35 minutes ago
-
Youth killed over old enmity46 minutes ago
-
Two passengers killed in bus-truck collision in Bahawalpur1 hour ago
-
Dr Abbas warns severe penalties for plastic bag ban violators, exposes hidden dangers1 hour ago
-
Powerful explosion rocks Sindh High Court building2 hours ago
-
Three killed in road accident3 hours ago
-
Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar11 hours ago
-
Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father11 hours ago
-
Govt team starts negotiation with JI12 hours ago