Maize cultivation should be completed by August 20

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of seasonal maize crop immediately and complete it by August 20 for getting bumper crop.

A spokesman for Agriculture Department said on Monday that maize was playing an important role in catering to our domestic food needs.

Therefore, the farmers should cultivate it on maximum space of their land.

The growers should also prefer approved and hybrid varieties of maize including Sadaf, Sahiwal-2002, Agaiti-2002, Hybrid FH-810, etc. for cultivation so that they could get maximum financial benefits of their crops, he added.