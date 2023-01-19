Maize growers advised to cultivate only hybrid varieties

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The agricultural experts have advised the maize growers to cultivate only hybrid varieties for spring cultivation of the maize crop.

The most favorable weather for cultivation of the maize crop is from the last week of January to the end of February.

A spokesperson said here on Thursday the hybrid varieties of maize included YH-1898, FH-988, FH-1046, YH-5427, and YH-5382.

The ordinary varieties of seeds are Gohar-19, Sahiwal Gold, Summit Pak, Pop-I, Sweet-I and Malkah-2016.

He said that balanced use of fertilizer is vital for best per acre yield.

He advised the farmers of less fertile land to apply three bags of DAP, two bags SOP, and one fourth bag of urea at the time of cultivation. For average soil, two and half bags of DAP, one and half bags of SOP while in the case of fertile soil two bags of DAP and one bag of SOP.

For ordinary varieties of the maize, the farmers should apply one and half bags of DAP and one and half bags of SOP. For average land, one and half bag of DAP and same SOP while for fertile land, one and half bag of DAP with one bag SOP.

He said that farmers could seek guidance from mobile App "Fertilizer Hisab" according to their budget.