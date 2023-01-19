UrduPoint.com

Maize Growers Advised To Cultivate Only Hybrid Varieties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2023 | 06:51 PM

Maize growers advised to cultivate only hybrid varieties

The agricultural experts have advised the maize growers to cultivate only hybrid varieties for spring cultivation of the maize crop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The agricultural experts have advised the maize growers to cultivate only hybrid varieties for spring cultivation of the maize crop.

The most favorable weather for cultivation of the maize crop is from the last week of January to the end of February.

A spokesperson said here on Thursday the hybrid varieties of maize included YH-1898, FH-988, FH-1046, YH-5427, and YH-5382.

The ordinary varieties of seeds are Gohar-19, Sahiwal Gold, Summit Pak, Pop-I, Sweet-I and Malkah-2016.

He said that balanced use of fertilizer is vital for best per acre yield.

He advised the farmers of less fertile land to apply three bags of DAP, two bags SOP, and one fourth bag of urea at the time of cultivation. For average soil, two and half bags of DAP, one and half bags of SOP while in the case of fertile soil two bags of DAP and one bag of SOP.

For ordinary varieties of the maize, the farmers should apply one and half bags of DAP and one and half bags of SOP. For average land, one and half bag of DAP and same SOP while for fertile land, one and half bag of DAP with one bag SOP.

He said that farmers could seek guidance from mobile App "Fertilizer Hisab" according to their budget.

Related Topics

Weather Mobile Budget Sahiwal Same January February Gold From Best

Recent Stories

Adding of more water reserves inevitable for Pakis ..

Adding of more water reserves inevitable for Pakistan: Minister for Power Divisi ..

11 minutes ago
 Russian Economic Development Ministry Will Not Rev ..

Russian Economic Development Ministry Will Not Revise Oil Forecast Amid Brent Vo ..

11 minutes ago
 OSCE Monitoring Mission Hid information on Situati ..

OSCE Monitoring Mission Hid information on Situation in Donbas - Lavrov

11 minutes ago
 Russia Keeps Grain Export Quota Unchanged in 2022- ..

Russia Keeps Grain Export Quota Unchanged in 2022-2023 Season - Agriculture Mini ..

11 minutes ago
 Kashmiri Leadership passes resolution to demand re ..

Kashmiri Leadership passes resolution to demand reversal of Indian unilateral ac ..

13 minutes ago
 738,231 kids get polio vaccine in three days of ca ..

738,231 kids get polio vaccine in three days of campaign

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.