Maize loaded truck snatched

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) ::Robbers hijacked a maize loaded truck at gun point, in the area of Sadar police station.

Police said on Saturday that some bandits intercepted a truck loaded with 622 mound maize at Jaranwala Road near Chak No.209-RB late night and hijacked after tying its driver Ashfaq with ropes and throwing him in nearby fields.

A case has been registered.